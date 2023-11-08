Palestine’s Embassy in Pretoria receives ‘threatening phone calls’

Palestine's embassy in Pretoria says it will take measures to ensure the safety of its personnel after threatening phone calls are made.

Threats have allegedly been made at the embassy of the State of Palestine in Pretoria.

Social activist and journalist Yusuf Abramjee posted a statement on the embassy’s behalf on X, formerly known as Twitter, about two threatening phone calls.

“The individuals behind these calls made explicit threats suggesting that the staff at our embassy could face repercussions similar to the ongoing genocidal war afflicting the people of Palestine,” the Wednesday statement read.

“How are these menacing voices emerging from the country of Nelson Mandela and the struggle against apartheid threatening the Palestinian representatives and personnel in South Africa?”

The embassy said Palestinians feel safe in South Africa, but these “hidden voices” are trying to disrupt their safety.

“We trust the South African authorities and its people to protect the Palestinian community and the State of Palestine’s representatives,” the statement continued.

The embassy concluded it would take the matter seriously and take measures to ensure the safety of its personnel.

Sympathetic reactions

This drew sympathetic responses on X, with spokesperson of StandUpSA, Khustaz Mtwentwe saying: “Unbelievable, now threatening people in other countries. We don’t have security shem here.”

Kiki D replied: “Um the authorities can’t even protect its own citizens…”

criticalThinker added: “The country has No security; anything can happen at any time in this country because of poor leadership; nobody is safe.”

‘Re-evaluate policies’

Back in October, the embassy released a statement thanking certain political parties and social movements for their support while asking others to “re-evaluate their policies and positions”.

“We believe that political parties should stand on the right side of history and support the just cause of Palestinians right to self-determination,” the embassy said.

