‘Truth to power’: Cachalia on being axed by Steenhuisen for Israel-Palestine views

Cachalia said he will continue to keep a watchful eye on human rights abuses in SA and globally and always 'speak truth to power'.

Ghaleb Cachalia has told The Citizen he remains loyal to the Democratic Alliance. Picture: Neil McCartney

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ghaleb Cachalia has told The Citizen he does not agree with the facts that party leader John Steenhuisen outlined in a letter which resulted in him being fired as shadow minister of public enterprises because of a social media post on the Middle East crisis.

Cachalia was removed from Steenhuisen’s shadow cabinet after sharing a post on X about the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

“I will not be silenced. Israel is committing genocide. Full BLOODY stop,” he posted.

However, this did not sit well with the DA and Steenhuisen removed Cachalia as shadow minister of public enterprises, relegating him to the back benches of the party.

He was replaced as the spokesperson on public enterprises by Mimmy Gondwe.

Loyal member

Cachalia said he remains a loyal member of the party despite being fired by Steenhuisen from his shadow cabinet over the Israel/Palestine conflict post.

“I remain loyal to the values and principle of the DA. This is what always prompted and guided me to speak up against abuse.

“I received a letter from John Steenhuisen informing me that I have been removed… I contest his version of facts. I have no wish to enter into a ‘he said, she said’ engagement on this. It is the prerogative of the leader of caucus in parliament to hire and fire members of his cabinet,” said Cachalia.

‘Always speak truth to power’

Cachalia said he will now continue with his legislative and oversight duties from the “back benches”.

“I will continue to serve the party and the nation in continuing what I began. I entered politics to remove Zuma and followed through to eradicate his legacy of ineptitude and maleficence which persist in the current ANC. I will persevere in this regard to the run-up to the election next year

“I will continue to keep a watchful eye on human rights abuses here and globally and always speak truth to power,” Cachalia said.

Not in line with DA’s position

In the letter, Steenhuisen said Cachalia’s tweet about the conflict between Israel and Palestine is not in line with the DA’s call for a two-state solution.

“On 31 October, you violated this caucus decision…When engaged about your assertion that you were being ‘silenced’, as well as your disregard for a caucus decision that you had substantially contributed to less than two weeks earlier, you remained defiant.

“It subsequently emerged that you also engaged the media on this matter in a way that further fuels division. Your conduct amounts to a display of remarkable selfishness. You have demonstrated a disregard for a formal decision of the DA’s national caucus. Your conduct, in willful violation of a caucus decision, is deeply undermining of my leadership and unbecoming of someone who holds a senior position in my Shadow Cabinet,” Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen said he found the “situation deeply regrettable” as he always regarded Cachalia as a respected colleague, and as a good friend.

