5 Nov 2022
News

E-tolls debt balloons to R43 billion, but Outa says numbers not adding up

'We believe that the numbers that are being presented by Treasury and Sanral are wrong. The GFIP debt is not R43 billion,' says Outa.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi arrives at Isak Steyl Stadium, Vanderbijlpark, 4 November 2022, to launch the Safer Festive Season Programme. The programme aimed at educating the public on road safety and ensuring a reduction in crashes, injuries, and fatalities during this festive season. Safer Festive Season Programme with stakeholders, including the Community Policing Board, Local Traffic Police and the National Liquor Traders Association. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The cost of the controversial Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) has ballooned from R20 billion a decade ago to more than R43 billion because of loan interest and maintenance costs of R5 billion a year, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi claims. However, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), says the e-tolls numbers are “smoke and mirrors”. It said the debt – 70% of which will be covered by national government and 30% by the province – needs to be probed, with “an in-depth look” into the financials of the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), including how much was borrowed for GFIP...