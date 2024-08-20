Parliament welcomes Home Affairs overtime to tackle backlog

Minister of Public Service and Administration Inkosi Buthelezi granted the Department of Home Affairs additional over time to reduce backlog

The Public Service and Administration Portfolio Committee has applauded Minister of Public Service and Administration Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi for granting the Department of Home Affairs additional overtime hours.

This is to reduce the backlog of home affairs services.

“The committee understands and supports the interim measure of granting the Department of Home Affairs three months of overtime to the officials to reduce the visa backlog,” said the committee.

The interventions will ensure the country attracts critical skills that businesses need to grow the economy and reduce the rising unemployment rate.

Department Collaboration

The committee believes Home Affairs’ efforts will fit within the government commitment by President Ramaphosa.

“The collaboration by the two departments demonstrates ‘the spirit of commitment to a joint national effort to reconcile our nation and improve its well-being’ as mentioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his opening of the 7th Parliament,” said the committee.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Jan De Villers said that Minister Buthelezi’s support to Minister Schreiber will contribute to improved professional state capacity in Home Affairs, having a positive effect on job creation and economic growth.

“We, as the committee, look forward to also playing our part towards supporting Minister Buthelezi and his department towards the goal of realising a professional, capable, ethical and developmental state,” said the committee.

Visa backlogs

In 2023, former Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi requested funds from President Ramaphosa to employ staff as the department battles to clear visa backlogs at a parliamentary briefing.

Motsoaledi said the department was operating with a staff complement of only 39%. The National Treasury recently gave the department funds to hire 700 people, which could push the staff complement to 42%.

“We have made a plea to the president that at least if the staff levels at home affairs can be 60% we would be happy.

“Over the years, almost every minister of Home Affairs, whenever they got resources, these were used for civic services.

“The issue of migration will suffer. We have no other way of resolving the issue unless we get enough money,” he said.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

