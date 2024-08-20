Chidimma Adetshina: Home Affairs identifies ID theft victim, two officials being investigated

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has been informed that two Department of Home Affairs officials are under investigation for their alleged involvement in fraud committed by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother.

On August 7, the department announced that, following an investigation into its archival records and hospital visits, there were prima facie reasons to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Adetshina’s mother.

“An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child,” said the department at the time.

“The department has broadened its investigation to identify and pursue any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme, and is obtaining legal advice on the implications of the alleged fraudulent activity on Adetshina’s citizenship status.”

Adetshina: Mother whose ID was stolen identified

On Tuesday, head of the counter-corruption unit, Advocate Constance Moitse, informed the committee that it had identified the mother and child who suffered due to the alleged identity theft.

The mother, born in 1982, applied for her ID document in 1995 in Tshwane. When she went to collect her ID in Tshwane, officials informed her that it was to be collected in Johannesburg, where she had not applied for it.

She later gave birth to a child in 2001. When she attempted to register her child’s birth, she was informed that a child had already been registered under her ID number. That child was Adetshina.

The mother spent months trying to obtain a birth certificate for her child. The department eventually issued her a new ID number, allowing her to finally register her child.

The Department of Home Affairs said that it visited the mother whose ID was stolen in Tshwane. The details in her initial ID match those in the department’s records for Adetshina’s mother.

The department has identified three officials allegedly involved in registering Adetshina’s birth. One of the officials has since passed away, while the other two are under investigation.

The department has issued Adetshina’s mother with a Promotion of Administrative Justice Act letter.

“Her response to this letter will determine the final decision that the department will take in relation to the ID she is currently carrying.”

The Hawks are investigating the matter.

Her legal status

According to the department, as things stand, Adetshina is South African, as per her mother’s alleged fraudulent ID.

“Now that her mother’s status is in question, in the event that the DG finally cancels that ID document, it will mean that the registration of Adetshina’s birth itself was fraudulent, therefore that status cannot stand in law,” said the department.

“She would qualify to apply for an ID, assuming that she was born in the country.”

The department is also investigating Adetshina’s father, “because it is clear that the father also was involved in the registration of the birth”.

