Parole of ex-police officer Marius van der Westhuizen who killed his three children overturned

Van der Westhuizen, who was acting station commander at Claremont Police Station, shot his three children in front of his wife, Charlotte, in 2006.

Van der Westhuizen was convicted and sentenced to 24 years in prison. Picture: X/@IanCameron23

The parole of former Claremont police officer Marius van der Westhuizen, who was jailed for the 2006 murder of his three children has been overturned, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said.

The department made the announcement on Thursday.

The department and the Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards studied Van der Westhuizen’s parole report and put it under review in July.

DCS spokesperson Euné Oelofsen said the decision follows the referral of the matter to the Review Board in terms of section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act.

Tragedy

Van der Westhuizen, who was acting station commander at Claremont Police Station, in 2006 shot his three children in front of his wife, Charlotte, at their home in Brackenfell, Western Cape. In 2011, he was sentenced him to 24 years in prison.

After three attempts, Van der Westhuizen appeared before the Parole Board and Correctional Supervision at the Malmesbury Correctional Centre in June where he was granted parole as of 31 July.

Parole revocation welcomed

Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald welcomed the revocation of Van der Westhuizen’s parole.

“Reforming our parole system is not just a policy issue, but a moral imperative. Although victims of crime are allowed to participate in the parole process, financial exclusion is a deterring factor. We are committed to review and reform our parole system to protect the most vulnerable of our society.”

At the time of the tragic murders which shocked the community of Claremont, Van der Westhuizen shot his daughter, 16-year-old Bianca who was disabled, five-year-old Marius and 21-month-old Antoinette in their beds with his service pistol while they were sleeping.

Earlier he had confronted his then wife Charlotte, also a police officer, demanding she choose between her job as a law enforcement official and her family.

