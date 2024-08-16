Rise of Nomsa Nhlapho makes history in Tshwane

Nomsa Nhlapho becomes the first black female deputy chief of police for regional policing in Tshwane.

The deputy commissioner of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) believes that Women’s Month is a reminder that women can reach their goals if they pursue them with a vision and a passion.

Nomsa Nhlapho is now responsible for regional policing and is one of the two deputy commissioners recently announced by the TMPD.

“Being a cop was never my first career choice, however, I had been drawn to law enforcement for as long as I could remember,” she said.

1st female black provincial inspector in 1996

Nhlapho started her career in 1996 as the first female black provincial inspector with the department of community safety and worked herself up through the ranks and became a control provincial inspector in 2006.

She was appointed as manager of traffic, licensing and security in the erstwhile Kungwini local municipality in 2008 and moved through amalgamation to the City of Tshwane in 2011, where she was promoted to regional director in 2013.

“Eleven years later, I made history by becoming the first black deputy chief of police for regional policing,” she said.

Nhlapho said some of the challenges she has faced in her career included gender bias and stereotypes, with limited opportunities for advancement and growth making it difficult to establish credibility and authority.

Leading with humility, kindness, compassion and generosity

Although she never dreamt of becoming a deputy commissioner, she said she aims to lead with humility, kindness, compassion and generosity, creating a long-lasting positive supportive work culture.

Nhlapho said she would focus on enhancing more police visibility in the communities and restoring the trust and cooperation between the department and the communities.

“We must be available to them, service them unconditionally, go the extra mile and strengthen internal controls to ensure effective and efficient utilisation of council resources,” she said.

Nhlapho said Women’s Month was important because it was a testament to women colleagues’ commitments and contributions to providing a safe and secure environment.

“We can reach our goals only if we pursue them with a vision and passion.

“It paved the path for us, the new generation, to bring alive the dreams of the future generation.”

Fostering a rugged resolve mindset

If Nhlapho could do one thing differently, it would be to foster a rugged resolve mindset.

She said one of the quotes that inspired her to focus was by Eleanor Roosevelt; “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

She said some of the best advice she got was to be true to herself and not to try and fit in.

“Remember your presence matters, your voice is heard, and your impact is felt.”