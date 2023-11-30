Donovan Moodley allegedly plotted escape from prison, court papers reveal

Convicted murderer Donovan Moodley at the South Gauteng High Court on 26 January 2012, in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

Court documents filed by Leigh Matthews’ father Rob has revealed that convicted murderer Donovan Moodley allegedly plotted an escape from prison in 2012.

The details were revealed on Wednesday when Moodley made his first appearance in the Johannesburg High Court for a review application against the parole board’s decision to deny him parole in March.

Moodley’s application was argued before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg where advocate Annadé Theart-Hofmeyr, for the Matthews family, alluded to the escape plot, according to News24.

Escape attempt

Speaking to The Citizen, Rob said the revelation that Moodley tried to escape must be given serious consideration.

In an affidavit, Colonel Mark Henry de Bruin said he was first made aware of the plot when he was contacted by an unregistered source – an inmate at Johannesburg prison, often referred to as Sun City.

“[Name withheld] informed me that another prisoner incarcerated with him, which he identified as Donovan Samuel Moodley… was planning and looking for assistance to escape.

“[Name withheld] informed me that Donovan Moodley had approached him, as well as other sentenced prisoners, regarding his intentions.”

The informant also allegedly told De Bruin that Moodley was living “a royal life in prison”, as he always had money that afforded him luxuries that other prisoners couldn’t afford, including a cellphone.

Parole

Moodley has lodged several court actions in his fight to get out of prison.

The convicted murderer, who turned 43 in April, pleaded with the respondents, including Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, to apply the African notion of ubuntu as he reviews the matter.

“They are pleaded to show ubuntu to me and only oppose on facts and not legal technicalities,” said Moodley.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, he argued that the decision by the parole board to deny his remittance be reviewed and set aside.

Judge Stuart Wilson reserved judgment on Wednesday.

Murder

In 2005, Moodley admitted to abducting Sandton-based Bond University student, Leigh Matthews, and holding her hostage while demanding ransom money from her family.

Rob paid R50 000 for her safe return, but Moodley shot her three times and placed her body in an open field in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg.

Moodley, after pleading guilty, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for kidnapping, and 10 years for extortion.

