Over 5 000 parolees reoffend as inmates lodge complaints over delays, alleged unfairness

Convicted criminals have initiated legal actions against various parole boards.

South Africa’s parole system is under renewed scrutiny after thousands of released offenders were found to have committed crimes – including serious violent offences – while out on parole.

In addition, a number of inmates have lodged complaints and initiated legal action against various parole boards across South Africa, with some accusing board members of unfair treatment.

This was disclosed by Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald in a written parliamentary reply, following questions from DA MP Janho Engelbrecht.

South Africa’s parole decision-making

Engelbrecht requested detailed information on complaints lodged against correctional supervision and parole boards (CSPBs), as well as any legal action taken since June 2024.

He also asked how the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) handled these complaints, whether gang affiliations of complainants were recorded, and whether parolees had reoffended after release – including the nature of those crimes.

CSPBs – appointed by the minister – are responsible for deciding whether offenders qualify for parole, day parole, medical parole or correctional supervision.

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They consider offenders serving sentences longer than 24 months, while the minister retains authority over parole decisions for life sentences.

Boards consist of four community representatives (including the chairperson and deputy), a correctional services official serving as secretary, and a South African Police Service (Saps) representative.

Complaints highlight delays and alleged unfairness

Groenewald confirmed that 40 complaints have been lodged against parole boards in different regions, covering a range of concerns from parole delays to allegations of unfair treatment.

In Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), four complaints were lodged against two boards.

One involves a life-sentenced offender who accused Groenewald of acting unfairly by extending his profiling period beyond two years.

Another complaint centres on an inmate requesting parole.

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Mpumalanga’s Barberton reported five complaints, all linked to delays in parole decisions.

Witbank recorded 10 complaints in total.

Some convicted criminals are “unhappy” about extended profiling periods, while others disputed the scheduling of their parole dates.

In Upington, Northern Cape, a single complaint was filed by an inmate whose parole was revoked after he breached his conditions, including intimidating family members and losing his support structure.

The inmate challenged the board’s decision.

Victim complaints

In Limpopo, Polokwane accounted for 13 complaints, largely from offenders dissatisfied with decisions to extend their profiling periods.

In Thohoyandou, two inmates lodged complaints, both related to requests for parole release.

Pollsmoor in the Western Cape reported two complaints from victims.

One objected to an approved placement date, while the other raised concerns about not being included in the offender consideration process.

In Voorberg, three complaints alleged unfair treatment by the board.

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These included claims of systemic issues in parole preparation, concerns that eligibility requirements were being inconsistently applied – including referrals to non-treating psychologists – and dissatisfaction after a sentence conversion application was denied, with a request for the case to be reviewed by another board.

Legal action has also been initiated against parole boards since June 2024, with cases focused on parole consideration and review decisions.

“All matters were referred to the State Attorney to oppose the applications,” Groenewald said.

Thousands reoffend after release

The minister revealed that 5 949 parolees have reoffended since 1 June 2024, raising serious concerns about monitoring and rehabilitation effectiveness.

Breakdown by province shows:

Eastern Cape: 959 cases

Free State and Northern Cape combined: 1 025

KZN: 807

Gauteng: 167

Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West combined: 1 049

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Across all provinces, the reported offences include stock theft, assault, rape, general theft, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The list further includes aggravated robbery, break-ins, arson, murder, drug and weapon possession, domestic and sexual violence, breaches of court orders, illegal mining activities, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

Parole revoked

Groenewald confirmed that parole was revoked in all reoffending cases.

“In each case, parole was revoked following recommendations made by the supervision committee, which were subsequently approved by the head of correctional centre (for sentences of 24 months and less) and the correctional supervision and parole boards (for sentences above 24 months).”

Addressing concerns around gang involvement, the miister said: “All offenders (probationers and parolees) are subjected to the admission risk classification tool under community corrections in order to determine the frequency and type of supervision required or to determine the level of supervision required.”

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