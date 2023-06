Road safety, job creation, infrastructure development and local economic growth are expected from the collaboration between the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in the City of Matlosana local municipality in North West. With its Taking Sanral to the People stakeholder engagement project, the road agency yesterday announced a plan to empower small, black-owned businesses and train prospective contractors from designated groups to bid for road maintenance, sinkhole repairs and lighting. Road safety Following reports of a collision on the N12 in Fochville, Jullecsia Saul, Sanral’s regional stakeholder relations and social facilitation specialist,...

Following reports of a collision on the N12 in Fochville, Jullecsia Saul, Sanral’s regional stakeholder relations and social facilitation specialist, said the road did not meet the agency’s standards.

“It’s very bumpy, uneven and unsafe and that’s what we want to change,” Saul said.

“Over time – when you keep fixing potholes – you end up with a road that’s very uneven, and that’s why we want to reseal it and make it smooth again.

“So, over time, we will bring projects that will fix the road from scratch but for now, we’re just trying to hold the road and fix the potholes.”

Saul also said the condition of the roads in North West were “very bad” and the agency was prioritising maintenance and repairs, “so people do not see the transition from Gauteng to North West.

“It has to be smooth, the same quality and standard,” said Saul.

“Road safety is number one and with this project, we will prioritise lighting so that pedestrians are safe on the road as well.

MMC for infrastructure in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality Zanele Mphafudi. Picture: Reitumetse Makwea

”MMC for infrastructure in Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality, Zanale Mphafudi, expressed gratitude for the opportunities the project will bring to the area.

“Roads are key in terms of investor confidence and we’re excited that Sanral has partnered with some of our local SMMEs and contractors to bring a much-desired economic spinoff to our region,” Mphafudi said.

“We have been told that we’re looking at a project of street lighting to the tune of R47 million.

“There is also a commitment from Sanral in terms of the sinkholes on the N12 from Sterkfontein towards Potchefstroom and that will be a project of R55 million.

“There’s also commitment from Sanral that from Makwasi to Klerksdorp, they will resurface the N12 to the tune of R120 million.

“For us, that is very key in terms of the economic spinoff and improving the lives of our people. Sanral has assured us that in terms of their processes, they will be transparent and open and take everybody on board.”

‘Great opportunity’

Founder and owner of Mboromane Trading, Thami Chezi, said following the impact Covid had on most SMMEs, “this is a great opportunity for small businesses to grow, create jobs and ensure economic participation”.

“This much-needed training will allow even us who are still in Grade 1-4 to be equipped to bid and compete in the big league,” he said.

“So we are very excited to see what the project will do for us. We are asking Sanral to ensure that we grow from this training.

“Because when we grow our community grows with us. We can employ people, make this place nice and be a part of that change.”

Sanral to be held accountable

President of Unified Community Developers nonprofit organisation Make Molatane vowed to hold Sanral, small businesses and the municipality accountable to make the process of implementing the project fair.

“We constantly have issues of people acquiring these contracts and tenders because of being corrupt. That always results in young people, the disabled and women being overlooked.

“We wanted to understand Sanral’s data base, their requirements and how this will work, because we do not want to give young people false hope in terms of jobs and transformation,” Molatane said.

