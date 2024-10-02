Warmer weather for Gauteng as heatwave hits other provinces

The mercury in Gauteng dipped to nearly 0°C in some areas on Tuesday night, leaving a cold chill in the air.

Gauteng residents can expect warmer weather heading into the weekend, with a possibility of a heatwave in other parts of the country.

Minimum overnight temperatures in Johannesburg dropped to 3°C in Johannesburg and 0°C in Vereeniging and 6°C in Pretoria.

⚠️ ALERT: COLD IN SOUTHERN & CENTRAL GAUTENG OVERNIGHT!!!



🥶🥶🥶Vereeniging 0°C

🥶🥶Johannesburg 3°C

🥶Pretoria 6°C — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) September 30, 2024

Warm weather

While the extreme conditions ironically overlapped with the spring solstice on 22 September, SAWS said that in the spring months, summer weather systems start to establish, but typical winter systems still occur in between.

However, according to the SAWS, the weather is expected to get warmer, with temperatures expected to hover between the 21°C to 25°C marking heading into the weekend.

Heatwave

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are expected in other parts of the country, particularly in the Western Cape, with SAWS issuing an advisory.

“Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the Richersveld Municipality of the Northern Cape from Wednesday but on Thursday, these conditions are expected to spread over the Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg Municipalities including the Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape.

SAWS said the heatwave is expected to end on Sunday.

“When the temperature are extremely high, humans’ ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced. This can be a real threat that leads to hyperthermia. In an extremely hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is heat stroke. Heat stroke can be fatal if medical attention is not available immediately.”

Fire warning

SAWS said the wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly, but near-gale force near Cape Point.

“It will be light to moderate east to north-easterly to easterly along the south coast, becoming fresh to strong from the afternoon.”

The weather service also warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Richersveld Municipality of the Northern Cape.

