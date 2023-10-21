Passenger dies at OR Tambo Airport after medical emergency

Acsa said the passenger regretfully passed away on Saturday morning.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said a passenger died at the domestic Bidvest lounge at OR Tambo International Airport.

Busie Gcali, Media Manager at ACSA said the death of the passenger is being probed.

Probe

“It has been reported that the passenger suffered a medical emergency while waiting to board a flight to George, in the Western Cape, shortly before noon. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Further details will be released as they become available.

“ACSA would like to express its condolences to the passenger’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Gcali said.

Durban accidents

Meanwhile, four people have died in two sperate accidents in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

In the first accident, three people died in a head-on accident on Saturday afternoon on the M1 Richmond Road before the Marian hill Saps.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said on arrival medics found carnage with two vehicles with significant damage on the roadway.

“A triage was done and immediately more resources were summoned to assist. A total of 3 people, two male and one female had suffered severe injuries and unfortunately there was nothing anyone could do and they were declared deceased on scene.”

Three other people sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital for further care.

Jamieson added that this was the second fatal crash today in the same vicinity in KZN.

“This morning ALS Paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover where the driver was ejected. Despite Advanced Life Support intervention the patient deteriorated and succumbed to his injuries. SAPS were on both scenes and will be investigating further.”

Zulu princes

Last week two of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini‘s supporters and close confidants were also involved in a car accident.

It is understood senior Zulu princes, Umntwana Simphiwe and Umntwana Vanana of the KwaMinyamanzi royal house, were injured in the accident in Pretoria on Thursday night while on their way home.

They were rushed to hospital where they are being treated.

