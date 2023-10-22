One killed, another injured after light aircraft crashes in Bloemfontein

The aircraft crashed in a grassy area on Bram Fischer International Airport property on Sunday and caught fire

An investigation team has been dispatched on site to collect evidence from the crash site. Photo: iStock

One person has been killed and another injured in a light aircraft crash in the Free State.

It is understood the aircraft crashed in a grassy area on Bram Fischer International Airport property in Blomfontein on Saturday and caught fire.

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said it is investigating the plane crash.

Investigations

“The Accident and Incident Investigations Division was informed of a fatal accident involving a Beech Bonanza Fixed-wing aircraft that occurred near Bram Fischer International Airport on Saturday, 21 October 2023.

“There were two occupants on both, one suffered a fatal injury and the other serious injuries, while the aircraft itself was destroyed on impact and by the post impact fire,” AIID said,

The AIID said a team has been dispatched on site to collect evidence.

“That will definite the size as well as the scope of the investigation once more information is available. A preliminary report will be issued in 30 days from the day of this accident.”

OR Tambo Airport death

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a passenger died at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after suffering a medical emergency on Saturday.

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said the passenger died at the domestic Bidvest lounge.

Busie Gcali, Media Manager at ACSA said the death of the passenger is being probed.

“It has been reported that the passenger suffered a medical emergency while waiting to board a flight to George, in the Western Cape, shortly before noon. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Further details will be released as they become available.

“ACSA would like to express its condolences to the passenger’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Gcali said.

Springs aircraft crash

Last week, a pilot and passenger were killed in light aircraft crash at the Springs Airfield.

The crash happened during a closed photography event where the pilots were showcasing for attending photographers.

An investigation into the crash has been open by SACAA.

