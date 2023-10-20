King Misuzulu’s confidants recovering after car accident

Zulu princes of the KwaMinyamanzi royal house, Umntwana Simphiwe and Umntwana Vanana, were injured in the accident in Pretoria.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has conveyed her wishes to the Zulu Royal family after two of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini‘s supporters and close confidants were involved in a car accident.

It is understood senior Zulu princes, Umntwana Simphiwe and Umntwana Vanana of the KwaMinyamanzi royal house, were injured in the accident in Pretoria on Thursday night while on their way home.

They were rushed to hospital where they are being treated.

Recovery

Dube-Ncube said she received reports that the princes are receiving appropriate medical care.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt prayers for Prince Simphiwe and Prince Vanana to have a swift and complete recovery after the accident. May they gain back their strength so they can soon be back on their feet, healthy and be with their families.

Support

Dube-Ncube said Umntwana Vanana was recently appointed as commander of the king’s regiment or Umkhuzi wamaButho.

“This role is critical to the Zulu Nation to galvanise AmaButho who are an essential part of the Zulu Royal family and to provide standby support to the reigning monarch. The appointment was announced by His Majesty King Misuzulu during Umkhosi weLembe which was held in KwaDukuza on 23 September to commemorate the heroic role played by His Majesty King Shaka in forging a strong Zulu nation.

“The Zulu Royal household must know that they are not alone in this moment of anxiety, and we take this opportunity to express our solidarity with them during this time. We trust that our prayers and the assured support of the entire people of KwaZulu-Natal will certainly bring healing especially for Abantwana and hope to their families,” said Dube-Ncube.

