On the run pastor Bushiri and accomplices allegedly laundered at least R73m

The state will show Bushiri and his accomplices moved at least R12 million over 21 transactions on a single day in April 2017.

Controversial pastor Shephard Bushiri may still be abroad but his alleged accomplices will reportedly soon get their day in a South African court, in a matter involving around 350 counts.

Bushiri was arrested four years ago for alleged fraud and money laundering but skipped the country shortly after being released on bail.

According to City Press, Bushiri’s alleged accomplices include foreign nationals Willah Mudolo and his wife Zethu Mudolo, Landiwe Sindani, Nomalarvasagie Reddy, Sateesh Issery, Stephanie Olivier and Rising Estates.

The trial is set to start on Monday and run for a month.

ALSO READ: Bushiri celebrates ‘milestone victory’ after Malawian court rules in his favour

How money reportedly moved in the alleged scheme

The state is reportedly ready to argue that Bushiri’s scheme ran as far as the US and involved the transfer of millions.

It will also show that Bushiri and his accomplices moved at least R12 million over 21 transactions on a single day in April 2017.

According to court papers, among the questionable transactions under scrutiny are the transfers of money or cash deposits to the value of R73 726 610, the transfer of R200 000 into the FNB account of Sheperd Bushiri Investments, and another transfer of R215 000 to GTT Wealth;

A payment of R25 000 to Bushiri’s gym and another of R8 000 to the Bushiris’ daughter Raphaella are also in the spotlight.

It also noted a deposit of R1 000 000 for Bushiri’s Rolls-Royce.

The state revealed that, on 1 April 2017, Bushiri and his accomplices moved at least R12 079 080.13 in 21 transactions on the same day.

ALSO READ: Senior Home Affairs official sacked over Shepherd Bushiri residency

Bushiri on the run

The Bushiris and two others were arrested in 2020 in connection with fraud, money laundering and theft worth more than R102 million.

Bushiri and his wife were granted bail of R200 000 each and ordered not to leave the country, despite an expert warning they were a flight risk.

Several days later they fled the country, claiming their lives were in danger.

ALSO READ: Hawks mum on investigation into how Bushiri escaped from SA, Motsoaledi tells Parliament

Former Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi appeared before Parliament’s portfolio committee to explain how Bushiri and his wife fled South Africa. He said the couple did not use any of their multiple passports, nor did they fly out with the president of Malawi.

“They left illegally,” he told parliament last year.

A South African government delegation travelled to Malawi in May last year to provide evidence in the pair’s extradition case in Malawi.

But Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane admitted in August this year that the process of extraditing the pair had “faced several challenges”.

“We remain steadfast in our pursuit of accountability. Our teams are working diligently through diplomatic and legal channels to bring the matter to a resolution,” she said.