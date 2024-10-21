Zwelinzima Vavi calls for Gwamanda to resign amid funeral policy scam allegations

General Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi on Sunday called for the resignation of former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

After stepping down as the mayor, Gwamanda assumed the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) of Community Development position under current mayor Dada Morero.

Vavi’s reaction follows Gwamanda’s arrest on Friday pending an alleged warrant of arrest issued for him in May.

“He [Gwamanda] should be in the mayor’s office first thing in the morning to submit his resignation or at least to step aside while battling fraud charges,” said Vavi in a social media post.

Gwamanda faces charges of fraud and was granted bail pending further investigation.

‘Dead’ former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda arrested over funeral policy scam – report https://t.co/VUNIkkoPF8 via @TheCitizen_News October 20, 2024

Vavi’s stance on the topic prompted people to question his “high morality”.

“Wow – uncle Vavi, you have become the epitome of high moral. You can now call when who should resign. Wow, sir,” said Abenathi @SerkieG.

@Tebogomosiane said: “Al-Jamah is not an anti progressive ANC, step aside my foot. Why did you not resign when you were accused of rape.”

@Thabang Thabo added: “Did you resign when at Cosatu when you had sex case?”

Al Jama-ah finds Gwamanda’s arrest suspicious

Gwamanda is part of the Al Jama-ah political party.

Although the party does not have a step-aside policy like the African National Congress (ANC), Vavi believes Gwamanda should recuse his responsibilities as he battles the charges.

Al Jama-ah on Sunday questioned the timing Gwamanda’s arrest.

The party confirmed through a statement that Gwamanda handed himself over to the police on Friday and appeared in court on the same day.

Gwamanda’s fraud allegations were exposed by former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in May 2023.

Phalatse claimed Gwamanda violated financial laws and scammed members of the public.

“It is alleged that Cllr Kabelo Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, swindled innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. However, when it was time for investors to claim their benefits, they were left stranded,” said Phalatse at the time.

Phalatse also announced that the Democratic Alliance would submit these findings to the police.

In its response, Al Jama-ah said Phalatse’s approach to the situation was malicious and aimed at ruining Gwamanda’s reputation.

The party said while it respected the rule of law, it questioned the timing of the arrest.

“We are surprised by the timing of law enforcement action, coinciding with Cllr Gwamanda’s appointment to the GNU [government of national unity] Clearing House Committee and the eve of the contested renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive,” the party’s statement read.

