Key players: Five members of the Proteas squad to watch at the T20 World Cup

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

9 February 2026

11:09 am

Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen will need to shine for the Proteas at the global showpiece in India and Sri Lanka.

Dewald Brevis

Big-hitting Proteas batter Dewald Brevis. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

South Africa will open their T20 World Cup campaign with their first group stage match against Canada in Ahmedabad on Monday.

We take a look at five players in the 15-man squad who could be key in their attempt to lift the nation’s first World Cup trophy.

Dewald Brevis

Of all the players in the squad, Brevis might be the one they lean on the most.

Known for his big-hitting abilities, the 22-year-old batter previously seemed to have only one gear, but he has shown of late that he can adjust his approach if needed.

Dangerous and fearless, if he hits his straps, the Proteas are going to make things difficult for their opponents.

Quinton de Kock

Since making his return to the national side last year, De Kock has quickly reestablished his place as a rock at the top of the order.

Consistent and reliable, the experienced 33-year-old batter will be looking to lay some solid foundations, and he could be invaluable if the Proteas need to chase big scores under pressure.

Keshav Maharaj

Playing in the sub-continent means spin bowling will play a big role for any team that wants to be in the hunt for the trophy.

Experienced and reliable, Maharaj is not only a prolific wicket-taker, but he can keep the run-rate down.

He will be a crucial member of the bowling attack, and when he is at his best, he can be a frustrating nuisance for any batter.

Kagiso Rabada

An experienced frontline player, Rabada is not the fastest bowler in the squad, but he does bring pace that will be useful if the conditions call for it.

Like Maharaj, he is remarkably consistent, and he will be a key member of the Proteas attack.

When Rabada shines, the rest of the Proteas bowlers feed off him, and they will hope he is at his best.

Marco Jansen

One of a handful of all-rounders in the squad, Jansen has become a key member of the Proteas seam attack.

Aside from his ability with the ball, however, he also adds an extra dimension to the lower-order batting line-up.

If the national side find themselves in trouble, Jansen has proved he has the ability to help pull things back.

