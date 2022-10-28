Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
28 Oct 2022
4:45 am
News

Pension fund of former department head frozen amid PPE tender scandal

Alex Japho Matlala

The money would make up part of the R182 million of irregular expenditure incurred by the department.

Pension fund frozen
Photo: iStock
In an endeavour to recoup state funds lost during the wayward awarding of personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted an order to freeze the pension benefits of the former Limpopo health department head. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze the pension benefits of Thokozani Florence Mhlongo. He said the money would make up part of the R182 million of irregular expenditure incurred by the department during the 2020-2021 financial year. Three service providers involved According to the spokesperson, investigations by the...

Read more on these topics