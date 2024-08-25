JUST IN: Three dead in Jeppestown building fire [VIDEO]

The fire broke out at about 1am.

At least three people have been killed and three others injured in a fire at a three-storey building in Johannesburg,

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services firefighters attended to a building on fire in Jeppestown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood the fire broke out at about 1am.

Watch Joburg Emergency Services battling the fire in the Joburg CBD

@CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters are currently attending to a 3 storey building on fire in Jeppestown, 3 patients treated for injuries/smoke inhalation, cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigations. @CityofJoburgZA@CoJPublicSafety (RM) pic.twitter.com/uu9Rr1K9CA August 25, 2024

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters on the scene.

This is a developing story

