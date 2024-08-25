News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

25 Aug 2024

07:39 am

JUST IN: Three dead in Jeppestown building fire [VIDEO]

The fire broke out at about 1am.

Three dead in Jeppestown building fire

Picture: Screengrab

At least three people have been killed and three others injured in a fire at a three-storey building in Johannesburg,

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services firefighters attended to a building on fire in Jeppestown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood the fire broke out at about 1am.

Watch Joburg Emergency Services battling the fire in the Joburg CBD

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters on the scene.

This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Three injured, one killed in separate fire incidents in Joburg

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg(COJ) emergency Fire

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby SuperSport denies McKenzie’s claims about Boks/All Black broadcast on SABC [VIDEO]
South Africa Electricity outages: These are City Power’s most problematic areas
News ‘My son is starving’: Samwu worker pleads with City of Joburg for relief
Opinion Mashaba: From man of the moment to Panyaza’s puppet?
South Africa SAA accused of another sensitive data breach

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES