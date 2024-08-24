News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

24 Aug 2024

01:11 pm

Three injured, one killed in separate fire incidents in Joburg

36 shacks burnt down in the Zamimpilo Informal Settlement in Industria

Three injured, one killed in seperate fire incidents in Joburg

The fire broke out at the Zamimpilo Informal Settlement early on Saturday morning. Picture: Joburg Emergency Services

Three people have been injured after at least 36 shacks caught fire in Industria, Johannesburg

It understood the blaze broke out at the  Zamimpilo Informal Settlement early on Saturday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said emergency workers responded to the incident just after at 4:30am.

“A total of 36 shacks burnt down and three people sustained injuries. The cause of blase is being investigated.”

Woman killed

In a sperate incident, a woman in her mid-thirties died in a fire incident that occurred at a ten-room room house in Lehae extension one, south of Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

Khumalo said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

“On arrival Firefighters found the living area of the house engulfed by fire.  The deceased woman had already been taken out by the community.”

Khumalo has urged residents of Johannesburg to be cautious of their surroundings during the evening.

“Please ensure that appliances switched off and extinguish open fires at night as  Winter slowly recedes.”

ALSO READ: Call for CCTV cameras to be installed in high-risk schools in Eldorado Park

Gas pipeline

Meanwhile, the cause of a blaze that saw 2 500 police officers being evacuated from a nearby building is under investigation after a gas pipeline fire flared in Pretoria West.

Multiple streets were closed this week after additional firefighting resources were dispatched from Innesdale, Hatfield, Atteridgeville, Silverton, Centurion and Rosslyn fire station scene as backup to battle the blaze.

Tshwane’s emergency services department acting spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said on arrival, firefighting units found a huge fire due to a burning underground gas pipeline.

“An outbuilding was also burning, but firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread to a nearby house.

“The pipeline fire was left to burn by firefighters, who initiated evacuation procedures in the area for a radius of about 500m due to safety concerns,” he said.

Technicians from Sasol confirmed that natural gas was burning under pressure and assisted by shutting off the nearest valves that supply the pipeline.

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer

ALSO READ: Probe underway after twelve shops gutted by fire in Joburg CBD

Read more on these topics

emergency services Fire gas informal settlement Tshwane Emergency Services

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby SuperSport denies McKenzie’s claims about Boks/All Black broadcast on SABC [VIDEO]
South Africa Electricity outages: These are City Power’s most problematic areas
News ‘My son is starving’: Samwu worker pleads with City of Joburg for relief
Opinion Mashaba: From man of the moment to Panyaza’s puppet?
South Africa SAA accused of another sensitive data breach

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES