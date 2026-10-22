JUST IN: Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane and wife’s bail appeal dismissed

The couple are facing a range of charges, including fraud, theft, and money laundering.

The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo has rejected the bail appeal of Tshwane Metro Police Department officer (EMPD) Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife, Charlotte Tibana, leaving both accused in custody.

Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane and wife bail appeal rejected

In a judgment handed down on Thursday, 22 October 2026, Judge Karin Leanne Pillay upheld the earlier ruling by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

The judge found that the couple had not presented compelling reasons to justify their release on bail.

She also highlighted concerns that they could interfere with witnesses and dismissed their submissions challenging the strength of the state’s case.

Nonyane and Tibana, who is an attorney, will continue to be held in custody ahead of their next court appearance, scheduled for 6 November 2026.

They are expected to appear alongside their two co-accused, Tibana’s younger sister, Rirhandzu Tibana, and Jabulani Maluleke, a friend of Nonyane.

Millions allegedly taken from deceased estates

The case centres on allegations that substantial amounts of money, at least R11 million, were fraudulently withdrawn from deceased estate accounts administered by Tibana Attorneys.

The accused face 123 charges, including fraud, theft, and money laundering.

The state alleges that Tibana, who was appointed to administer the estates as an executor, used various transactions to conceal the alleged proceeds of crime.

These allegedly included registering properties in the name of Rirhandzu and transferring money into the account of Risima Jeje Trading Enterprise.

Investigators further allege that millions of rands were unlawfully withdrawn and laundered.

Among the transactions under investigation is the alleged use of R1.65 million to buy a second-hand Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 in Pretoria.

Nonyane is also accused of benefiting from the alleged proceeds through stokvel contributions and the construction of a residential property.

While the couple were denied bail in early September, Rirhandzu and Maluleke were granted bail of R60 000 on 8 October after the state did not oppose their release.