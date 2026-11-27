Here is what the NPA said about the charges and bail conditions.

Former Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) board chairperson Chief Midiavhathu Prince Kennedy Tshivhase, 64, was granted bail on Thursday after appearing in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Business directors Thulani Makhosi Majola, 51, and Mokgaetjie Damaris Molomo, 43, also appeared on charges of corruption and money laundering.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi, the charges arose from two separate investigations.

Giyani water project corruption allegations

The Hawks arrested Tshivhase and Majola in Gauteng and Limpopo on 19 November 2026.

LNW was appointed in 2014 to address water shortages in Giyani.

Tshivhase allegedly bypassed competitive bidding to award contracts to Lesedi Technical Engineering (LTE) Consulting, which also appeared in court.

“The investigation further alleges that the project’s budget escalated from approximately R90 million to R3.2 billion without the necessary authorisation,” Malabi stated.

Malabi also outlined the alleged rewards given to Tshivhase.

“It is alleged that, in exchange for retaining the contract, Majola rewarded Tshivhase with a Mercedes-Benz G63 and transferred R500 000 into the business account of Tshivhase Investment Holdings as gratification.”

Bribery and money laundering allegations

Tshivhase, Tshivhase Investment (Pty) Ltd, Molomo and Bicacon (Pty) Ltd appeared on separate charges.

Tshivhase became LNW chairperson on 1 April 2016 for a five-year term.

Bicacon was appointed on 13 September 2016 for 10 months to install a pipeline at the Politsi Reservoir in Mopani.

“It is alleged that Molomo, through Bicacon, paid a gratification of R50 000 to Tshivhase Investment in exchange for favourable treatment and the achievement of an improper outcome,” Malabi said.

The NPA also accused Tshivhase of hiding where the money came from.

“Furthermore, it is alleged that on 12 October 2017, Tshivhase committed money laundering by concealing the nature, origin and source of the funds received,” Malabi claimed.

The court found that Tshivhase met the requirements for bail. It set bail at R100 000 in the first matter and R75 000 in the second.

He must report to the Thohoyandou or Polokwane police station between 6am and 6pm, and he may not leave South Africa.

“He must surrender all three of his passports and may not apply for new passports,” Malabi explained.

Majola’s bail application was not finalised, and his matter was postponed to 1 December 2026.

Molomo’s case was also postponed to that date to resolve an outstanding issue.

Tshivhase will return to court on 4 February 2027.