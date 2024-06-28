Hawks waiting to hear from NPA on Phala Phala prosecution – Lebeya

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, says it is waiting to hear from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the Phala Phala case.

Hawks head, Godfrey Lebeya gave an update on the law enforcement agency’s investigation into the February 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo.

The burglary, in which $580,000 in cash was stolen, came to light in June 2022 when former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser lodged a complaint with the police.

Fraser alleged a cover-up by Ramaphosa and his head of security, Wally Rhoode.

The crime was not reported to the South African Police Service (Saps) until August 2022, when a case of housebreaking and theft was officially registered.

Hawks probe on Phala Phala burglary

Speaking to the media in a press conference on Friday, Lebeya suggested that investigations into the Phala Phala burglary were still ongoing.

“Let’s rest assured that all is being done. You will recall that part of the suspects that were involved are appearing in court,” he said in reference to the arrests of alleged Phala Phala farm theft mastermind, Imanuwela David, and his co-accused.

The three accused, who are facing charges of housebreaking, theft and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, will be back in the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on 20 August 2024.

Two other suspects, believed to be in Namibia, are still at large.

Without disclosing any details, Lebeya indicated that the Hawks were waiting to hear from the NPA.

“Part of the investigation [is that] we are waiting for a decision from the NPA. [Another] part of the investigation [is that] we are waiting for our colleague from outside the country to assist in looking at a particular portion of evidence that we are looking for.

“That’s [what] one can say that is the status of the matters relating to Phala Phala. You’ll understand that I’m speaking of three separate cases, but all relating to what you generally call Phala Phala,” the Hawks head explained.

Phala Phala suspects

David remains in police custody after being denied bail in December 2023.

At the time, the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court ruled that there was a strong possibility David might tamper with evidence or interfere with the investigation if released.

Meanwhile, his co-accused, Froliana Joseph, and her brother, Ndlilinasho Joseph David, are currently out on bail.

They were released last November.

The state did not oppose bail for them, setting it at R5 000 for Froliana, a former cleaner at Phala Phala farm, and R10 000 for her brother.

