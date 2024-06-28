R1 million fine or five years in prison! Zim man sentenced for smuggling illicit cigarettes

South Africa has lost billions of rands as a result of illicit cigarettes.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo welcomed the sentencing of a Zimbabwean national who smuggled illicit cigarettes at the border post in Limpopo.

Tauzeni Piason has been sentenced to pay a fine of R1 million or serve five years in prison.

The Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court also sentenced Piason to pay a fine of R5,000 or serve six months in prison for illegal immigration.

R2 million worth of illicit cigarettes seized

The police busted the 49-year-old with 91 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes, valued at over R2 million on 3 December last year.

Piason had been travelling in a white Toyota Quantum during a routine patrol on the N1 road near Nzhelele dam.

The authorities seized the illegal goods and subsequently apprehended the individual.

State advocate Sewela Mphasha argued that the offence is serious, as it negatively affects the economy of South Africa.

NPA regional spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said evidence revealed that South Africa has lost billions of rands as a result of illicit cigarettes.

Additionally, according to Malabi-Dzhangi, Mphasha pointed out that the cigarettes are intentionally smuggled at the border to evade paying customs duties.

Warning to potential offenders

Moreover, it was highlighted that the accused had been in South Africa illegally. This highlighting that he was undermining the country’s laws and regulations.

Mphasha’s arguments emphasised the need for stringent penalties to deter future offenders.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Ivy Thenga, commended the work done by Mphasha and investigating officer, Sergeant Mpapele.

Malabi-Dzhangi shared that Thenga hopes the sentence will deter other “would-be offenders” from participating in similar criminal activities.

13 billion cigarettes taxed, 37 billion consumed

In contrast to 37 billion cigarettes consumed by South Africans in 2023, Sars reported that it only collected tax on 13 billion.

This significant shortfall can be attributed to the influx of illicit cigarettes in the market.

South African Tobacco Transformation Alliance’s (Satta) Francois Van der Merwe revealed these statistics in April during an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Satta spokesperson Zachariah Motsumi reiterated the alliance’s call for strengthened measures to combat criminal networks that smuggle, manufacture and sell illicit products.

“Satta therefore appreciates the spotlight that has been shone in recent days on the devastating impact that these criminal networks are having: not just on the national fiscus, but on those who make a living producing legal products,” said Motsumi.