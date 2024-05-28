Alleged mastermind to remain behind bars as Phala Phala case postponed

The bail of the other two accused has been extended.

Phala Phala farm theft suspect, Imanuwela David is led away by the police at Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on 7 December 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

Imanuwela David, the purported mastermind of the Phala Phala farm burglary and his two co-accused, will have to wait for over two months until their next court appearance.

David, alongside Froliana and Ndilinasho David Joseph, briefly appeared in the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed to 20 August for the determination of a trial date, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

David, who will remain in custody, and his co-accused will appear at the Modimolle Regional Court when the matter returns.

The three suspects are facing charges of housebreaking, theft and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.

They allegedly stole $580 000 at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo on 9 February 2020.

Bail

The Joseph siblings were released on bail in November 2023.

The state did not oppose bail for the duo, and it was set at R5 000 for Froliana and R10 000 for her brother.

David, however, was denied bail the following month, after Magistrate Predeshni Ponnan ruled that there was a strong possibility that the suspect may tamper with evidence or interfere with the investigation should he be released.

The defence has already informed the court that David intends to plead not guilty in the trial.

The Phala Phala theft came to light when former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser opened a case of kidnapping and money laundering against Ramaphosa and the head of the Presidential Protection Services Wally Rhoode in June 2022.

Fraser accused Rhoode and the president’s advisor, Bejani Chauke, of attempting to conceal the robbery.

Among the allegations was that Ramaphosa paid off suspects who stole the money that was stashed in the furniture on the farmhouse, in exchange for their silence.