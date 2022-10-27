Phala Phala panel: Lawmakers have completed their submissions

Narissa Subramoney

President Cyril Ramaphosa has 10 days to respond to submissions made to an independent panel investigating whether he has a prima facie case to answer regarding the now infamous 2020 Phala Phala farm robbery.

Lawmakers were given six days to make submissions against Ramaphosa last Wednesday.

After the president responds to the information, the panel is expected to deliberate on all the submissions for a period of 10 days thereafter.

Phala Phala: President’s dubious hidden cash stash

The scandal has dogged Ramaphosa’s presidency since former state security boss, Arthur Fraser, dropped a bombshell in June when he opened a criminal case against the president.

In his affidavit, Fraser accused Ramaphosa of covering up a robbery that took place on the president’s private farm residence, where millions in hard foreign currency cash was stolen.

Fraser alleged that the cash was stashed in the furniture on the farm and was discovered by a domestic worker.

The presence of cold hard cash hidden in the furniture suggests that the president may have violated laws relating to foreign currency and was possibly trying to avoid paying taxes on cash sales of animals.

Ramaphosa is an avid and well-known game collector and breeder of Africa’s exotic wildlife.

Phala Phala is a ‘rare game’ breeding programme that contributes to the extension and deepening of South Africa’s conservation efforts, particularly the preservation of South Africa’s wildlife heritage.

Ramaphosa has previously stated that the cash in question was the proceeds of game sales which often take place as cash transactions

However, citizens found it hard to believe that animal owners, breeders, and collectors of game species carry around bags of hard cash to every sale, given the high crime rate in South Africa.

