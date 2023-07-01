Phala Phala report: Presidency reiterates that Ramaphosa did nothing wrong

By Gareth Cotterell

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that President Cyril Ramaphosa has always insisted that he had done nothing wrong in relation to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.

“The Presidency has noted the report of the Acting Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, which absolves the President of alleged abuse of power or breaches of the Executive Ethics Code in relation to an incident of theft at his privately owned Phala Phala game farm in 2020,” Magwenya’s statement read.



“The president has always maintained that he was not party to any wrong doing or violation of his oath of office.”

Ramaphosa cleared of wrongdoing

On Friday, the Office of the Public Protector announced that it had cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka found no proof that the president was actively involved in the running of the business at Phala Phala, nor any evidence that he had been personally paid for any work done there.

Gcaleka also said there was no evidence to suggest Ramaphosa had abused his powers or created a conflict of interest between his business and his role as president.

The Public Protector previously said in the preliminary report that Ramaphosa had declared his interests in companies and that a trust owns the Phala Phala farm. It was also concluded that he had reported the burglary to the police.

For this reason, it was found that the president did not contravene the Executive Ethics Code.

Cash stolen from farm

Ramaphosa has faced considerable political pressure since former spy boss Arthur Fraser filed a complaint with the police in June 2022, alleging that the president had covered up the theft of $580 000 from his farm.

The robbery took place in February 2020.

Fraser also alleged that the president’s head of security, Wally Rhoode, and his advisor, Bejani Chauke, had tried to conceal the incident.

On Friday, Gcaleka said Fraser’s evidence was either unreliable or based on hearsay.

Foreign exchange violations

The acting public protector, however, said the investigation did not look into whether Ramaphosa had violated foreign exchange laws.

The South Africa Reserve Bank (SARB) is still investigating that matter.

“We couldn’t have made such a finding because we do not have a finding of the SARB,” said Gcaleka.

She also said that her office’s investigation did investigate where the stolen money came from.

“The determination of the origin and the exact amount of money stolen from Phala Phala was not within the scope of the investigation of the Public Protector. It is therefore incorrect to summarise that the Public Protector seems to be satisfied with the quantity or origin of the foreign currency stolen.”