By Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
1 Jul 2023
5:30 am
Politics

ANC top brass accused of trying to bury Motlanthe report exposing tampering of party lists

By Eric Naki

The North West PLC, which worked closely with Motlanthe to probe the fraudulent lists, is demanding that the Motlanthe report’s recommendations be implemented

ANC top brass accused of trying to bury Motlanthe report exposing tampering of party lists
Kgalema Motlanthe (ANC Electoral Committee head) speaks, 22 November 2022, at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, during the announcement of the ANC Top 6 Candidates. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
ANC top brass has allegedly been involved in an apparent extensive cover-up to ensure that the Motlanthe report, which contains findings about massive illegal tempering with ANC party lists during the 2021 municipal elections, is buried. It was alleged that, instead resolving the matter by implementing a report by the Kgalema Motlanthe electoral committee, which investigated allegations of replacement of legitimate community nominated candidates with individuals connected to certain top leaders, Luthuli House allegedly delayed the release of the report. 'Until 2024 elections' Instead, it appointed one task team after another to probe the same issue as a way to...

Read more on these topics