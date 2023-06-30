Public Protector clears Ramaphosa on Phala Phala scandal

By Molefe Seeletsa

The Office of the Public Protector has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The Public Protector investigated the 2020 burglary at the president’s farm in Waterberg, Limpopo following complaints lodged by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula and two members of the public.

The investigation looked into the conduct of Ramaphosa, his head of security Wally Rhoode, his advisor Bejani Chauke, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and others.

‘Not substantiated’

Releasing a final report into the matter on Friday, Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka

She upheld similar findings in her preliminary report, which had concluded that there was no proof Ramaphosa was actively involved in the running of Phala Phala or received remuneration from the farm in Waterberg, Limpopo.

The Public Protector previously concluded in the preliminary report that Ramaphosa appropriately declared his interests in companies and a trust that own Phala Phala farm among other properties and that he had fulfilled his obligation to report the burglary to the police.

It was, therefore, found that Ramaphosa did not contravene the Executive Ethics Code.

“Considering the evidence in its entirety and the application of the law, there is no basis to exalt such deliberations to a degree where it can be held that there existed a real or potential conflict of interests on the part of the president regarding his duty as the head of Cabinet and his interests in game and cattle farming at Phala Phala farm in violation of the Code,” Gcaleka said during a media briefing on Friday.

She explained that despite Ramaphosa’s admission to having other financial interests, this did not mean the president undertook paid work outside his office.

“Accordingly, the allegation that the president improperly and in violation of the provisions of the Executive Ethics Code exposed him to any risk of a conflict between his constitutional duties and obligations and his private interests arising from or affected by his alleged paid work at Phala Phala farm, is not substantiated,” the Acting Public Protector added.

The Chapter 9 Institution, however, could not investigate criminal matters that fall within the scope of the Hawks, who were also investigating the 2020 burglary at the farm and the allegations of a coverup by the president and Rhoode.

Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general, Arthur Fraser brought the Phala Phala saga to light when he reported the matter to the police in June 2022.

Meanwhile, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) later confirmed that $580 000 found at the farm was not declared when it arrived in the country.

Sars also indicated that the president and his company, Ntaba Nyoni Estates – which manages the Phala Phala farm – was tax compliant.

