PICS: Steve Biko’s grave vandalised, bronze fists attached to tombstone stolen

The family was alerted of the vandalism on Friday morning, by the COO of the Steve Biko Foundation, Bruce Waters.

The Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) has voiced security concerns after criminals recently vandalised Black Consciousness Movement leader Steve Biko’s tombstone.

According to Azapo, the criminals stole the bronze fists which were attached to the tombstone, that was unveiled on the 27 March 2017.

The tombstone is at the Steve Biko Garden of Remembrance in Ginsberg, eQonce, in the Eastern Cape.

Both Steve Biko’s tombstone and the Biko house are recognised national sites, by the South African Heritage Resources Agency.

“Azapo is puzzled that the government is not maintaining and providing security to such important precincts. The questions we ask are: Could it be that the pivotal role played by Biko and sacrifices made to the people of Azania with his life, is insignificant to them?”

Azapo has called on the Buffalo City Municipality Metro to help fence the entire precinct and provide security.

It further called on the South African Police Services (SAPS) to investigate the matter.

Back in Gauteng, DA MPL Refiloe Ntseke has voiced her concerns after finding homeless people using tombstones as shelter at the Mooifontein cemetery in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Ntseke, whose relatives are buried at that cemetery, said she went to inspect the cemetery after a video of homeless people creating makeshift shelters on top of people’s graves was circulated among community groups.

“This shocked me because there are people I was close to buried there. Criminals and the homeless are doing what they want at the cemetery” she said.

Ntseke said the cemetery had become so dangerous that she had been informed of an incident where a group of mourners was robbed while burying a loved one.

“There are around 14 security guards at the cemetery, that is a lot. What are they doing? What is also a problem is that there are gaps in the palisade fencing around the cemetery,” she said.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa