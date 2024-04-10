Homeless take over cemetery while R200k a month security company ‘sleeps on the job’

Homeless people have apportioned themselves living spaces at the Mooifontein Cemetery, leaving residents and community leaders worried.

DA MPL Refiloe Ntsekhe was left horrified when she found out that homeless people were using tombstones as shelter at Mooifontein Cemetery in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Crime problems at the cemetery

Ntsekhe, whose relatives are buried at the cemetery, said she went to inspect the cemetery after a video of homeless people creating makeshift shelters on top of graves was circulated on community WhatsApp groups.

The video that The Citizen has seen shows the graveyard with tents and other tools on the tombstones of the dead.

“This shocked me. Criminals and homeless people are doing what they want at the cemetery,” she said.

Ntsekhe said she was informed of an incident recently where a group of mourners were robbed while burying a loved one.

“There are about 14 security guards at the cemetery. That is a lot. What are they doing? What is also a problem is that there are gaps in the palisade fencing around the cemetery,” she said.

Ekurhuleni pays over R200 000 for security per month

According to Ntsekhe, the Gauteng government confirmed that the municipality had employed a security company to guard the cemetery at a cost of over R200 000 per month.

“This is a lot of money. What are they doing? This is not the only problem, the cemetery is not maintained. It is dirty and even the grass is not well kept,” she said.

Ntsekhe, who lives in the vicinity of the cemetery, said residents are aware of the problems in the cemetery.

“People know that they have to be cautious when visiting the graves of their loved ones,” she said.

Provincial government response

In a written response to Ntsekhe’s questions to the Gauteng Department of Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs, MEC Mzi Khumalo said the province would attend to the complaints.

About the security company’s work, Khumalo said: “The scope involves monitoring and guarding the council building and property.”

Mooifontein Cemetery is not the only graveyard experiencing problems with crime and invasion by homeless people.

Johannesburg City Parks has also warned those who visit its cemeteries to take caution due to incidents of vandalism and theft.