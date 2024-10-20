Pitbull put down after allegedly mauling caretaker to death

A man has lost his life due to an alleged attack by one of the pitbulls he cared for in Marapyane, Mmametlhake, Mpumalanga.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the 58-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by his employer’s pitbull on Friday, 18 October.

The man lived on his employer’s property and worked as a caretaker for the pitbulls.

“It is reported that the pitbull dogs were often locked up and only released between 01:00 and 04:30, to conduct some patrols in the premises,” said Colonel Mdhluli.

“It is also said that the man went for an outing on Thursday, 17 October 2024 and probably, as he returned to his accommodation in the early hours of Friday, 18 October 2024, it is suspected that he was somehow attacked by the dog at that time, which resulted to his untimely death.

“Thereafter, the victim was discovered by a security guard, lying motionless on the ground, with multiple injuries as well as a pitbull dog, found next to the victim.”

Pitbulls put down

The employer was notified and reported the incident to the authorities.

Upon their arrival, police found the man with visible injuries, and he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Reports indicate that the pitbull involved was put down by the SPCA on the morning of Saturday, 19 October 2024.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and confirmed that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Currently, an inquest is underway.

“We call for calm during this time and let us allow the investigation team to probe this incident thoroughly without being disturbed or distracted,” said Mkhwanazi.

