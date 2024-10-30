City of Tshwane advises residents about fireworks during Diwali

Hindus in South Africa and across the world will celebrate their most significant festival of the year, Diwali, on Thursday.

The City of Tshwane has issued an advisory on the use of fireworks ahead of the Diwali celebrations this week.

Hindus in South Africa and across the world will celebrate their most significant festival of the year, Diwali, on Thursday.

The festival is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists across the globe. Diwali also coincides with the Hindu New Year.

While fireworks have traditionally been part of Diwali celebrations, the City of Tshwane has reminded people that private fireworks displays need to be approved by the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

ALSO READ: Kaboom!!! Police recover R4m stolen fireworks from Phoenix temple

Requirements

The city said the following requirements must be adhered to before any application will be considered by the Fire Safety Section for the private discharge of fireworks on-premises:

The area where the fireworks are to be discharged must be at least 100 m from buildings, roads and railway lines.

The area where the fireworks are to be discharged must be at least 20 m from telephone lines, telegraph lines, power lines, trees and overhead obstructions.

An area extending 50 m from the front and to the sides of the point at which the fireworks are to be discharged must be clear of persons.

The area to be kept clear of falling residue that is expected to drop from aerial fireworks must extend for at least 100 m to the rear of the discharge point.

Approval

The City of Tshwane said written approval for the private discharge of fireworks will be given if it takes place on sports fields, agricultural holdings and other suitable open areas.

“The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department would like to wish the Tshwane Hindu community a happy and safe Diwali celebration on 31 October 2024,” it said.

Applications can be sent to the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality:

Chief of Emergency Services, PO Box 440, Pretoria, 0001

Fire Safety Section, Emergency Services Station 1 (Bosman Street), Corner Bosman and Minnaar Street Pretoria

Meanwhile, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has reminded communities across the country to prioritise animal safety and welfare during the celebrations.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2021: Here’s what you need to know about the festival of lights