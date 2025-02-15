‘King of Crocodiles’ behind bars: Man faces criminal charges for brutal torture of crocodile

The man - who was filmed teasing, kicking and slashing a Nile crocodile in a viral video - will appear in court on Monday.

A screengrab of footage showing the man kicking the crocodile repeatedly on the snout. Picture: iStock

The self-proclaimed “King of Crocodiles” was arrested this week in a joint operation following shock footage of the man torturing a Nile crocodile posted on TikTok went in January this year.

Criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act will be pursued against the man who is now in police custody.

He will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 17 February.

Disturbing videos of man torturing crocodile

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said an investigation was launched to identify the man after the disturbing videos emerged of him teasing, kicking and slashing the animal on the snout during the incident in Duthuni, a village near Thohoyandou in Limpopo. on 18 January.

“Later, he uses a slasher to slash at the crocodile, striking it multiple times in the mouth. Several others are seen stoning the injured and defenceless animal,” said NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock.

The tortured animal was later euthanised by nature conservation authorities.

NSPCA investigation into cruelty against crocodile leads to arrest

After being alerted to the videos, the NSPCA inspectors launched an investigation into this act of cruelty.

“Following weeks of gathering evidence, national inspector [Daryl] White, in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Louis Trichardt Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), successfully arrested the suspect under the Animals Protection Act,” Peacock explained.

“The man in the video has been identified and criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act will be opened against him.”

Alarming increase of online animal cruelty

“However, this matter is more than a legal one – it is another incident highlighting the increasing popularity of online animal cruelty,” said the NSPCA.

“It is unimaginable that social media users can find animal torture and cruelty entertaining. We implore all South Africans to treat all animals with the respect they deserve,” said the NSPCA.

No remorse

In January, the NSPCA voiced its concern that the man appeared to show no remorse for his actions and afterwards allegedly declared himself “King of Crocodiles” and went as far as printing T-shirts of him teasing the creature.

“These images and videos have also been widely circulated on social media. While crocodiles can pose a threat to humans when out of water, they will generally avoid interactions with people.

“This animal posed no immediate threat to the man and did not deserve such torture. As of 2017, the Nile crocodile is listed as a vulnerable species on the South African National Biodiversity Institute’s (SANBI) Red List.”

