Plumstead High pupils suspended over guns and booze pics

The school is dealing with the matter in terms of its code of conduct.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that two Plumstead High School (PHS) pupils who were photographed brandishing weapons and alcohol in school uniform have been suspended as an investigation into the matter continues.

Images and video footage of the Plumstead High pupils actions went viral on social media over the weekend with many expressing concerns over the matter.

Investigation

Western Cape education spokesperson Millicent Merton told The Citizen the matter is being investigated.

“An investigation is underway. The school is dealing with the matter in terms of its code of conduct. The school has met with the parents of the learners concerned individually.

“The learners have been suspended as a precautionary measure pending a disciplinary hearing. The district will provide the necessary support to the school,” said Merton.

Plumstead High School learners photographed brandishing weapons and alcohol Picture: Facebook/Rene Booysen Simpson

Incident condemned

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said he is shocked and “deeply disturbed by the incident.

“We strongly condemn this reckless and irresponsible behaviour, which not only endangers the safety of the students themselves but also undermines the values of respect, discipline, and responsibility that our schools strive to instil.

“The possession and display of weapons, particularly in a school setting, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We applaud the swift action taken by the Western Cape Education Department to suspend the students and initiate a disciplinary hearing,” said Makaneta.

Social and behavioural challenges

Makaneta said the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for schools to continue working tirelessly to address the social and behavioural challenges faced by the youth.

“We must work together to create a safe and supportive learning environment that promotes positive values and behaviours.

“We call on all stakeholders, including parents, educators, and the broader community, to join us in condemning this behaviour and to work collaboratively towards finding solutions to address the root causes of such incidents,” said Makaneta.

