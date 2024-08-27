Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Avatar photo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

27 Aug 2024

12:03 pm

Trees may be uprooted and structures collapse: Western Cape weather warning

Western Cape residents warned to take necessary precautions as strong winds and high waves are expected to batter the province

Severe weather

Residents warned of severe weather in the Western Cape Picture: iStock

Heed warnings of strong winds across the province and high waves along the Western Cape coastline from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell advised residents, especially recreational sailors in small boats and rock anglers, to avoid activities along the coast and at sea.

“Be mindful of the expected severe weather. Soils are saturated from the recent rains, so we can expect trees being uprooted, and damage to wind-exposed structures is possible,” he said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to brace for cold snap this week

Level 6 warning for damaging winds

The South African Weather Services issued a Level 6 warning for damaging winds over the Garden Route, eastern Overberg, eastern parts of the Cape Winelands and southern Central Karoo on Tuesday.

According to a statement on Monday, high waves are expected between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Tuesday until Thursday between 4m and 8m.

Strong north-westerly to westerly winds of 60 to 80km/h, gusting up to 100km/h, will pound the coast, causing very choppy and rough sea conditions due to the combination of high waves and powerful gusts.

Minister Bredell said the incoming storm is another good example of why coastal provinces should work together regarding disaster risk management.

“This weather system will also impact on the Northern Cape coast and could potentially reach the Eastern Cape coast as well. It makes sense for us to work together during these severe weather events.

“I am in full support of the MOU (Memorandum of understanding) we have in place for cooperation between the coastal provinces, which also includes KwaZulu-Natal. I would like to see us taking it to the next level with tangible projects and training exercises between different rescue entities in the provinces,” he said.

Initiative to protect South Africans from hazardous weather

Experts from various departments and the private sector met to develop an Early Warnings for All (EW4All) as South Africa continues to rank among the Southern African countries vulnerable to hazardous weather events.

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Bernice Swarts said the national consultative workshop on EW4All was essential in disaster management of hazardous weather events, including severe floods, droughts, tropical cyclones, storms and heat waves.

“The people of the Western Cape have barely caught their breath following the floods that visited their province recently, causing untold devastation,” said South African Weather Service CEO Ishaam Abader.

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer

NOW READ: Initiative launched to protect South Africans from hazardous weather

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings Western Cape

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa DA and Good party gun for Justice Minister Thembi Simelane over dodgy VBS ‘loan’
Courts AfriForum makes progress in a case to get Hlophe kicked off JSC
Load Shedding Eskom execs say end of load shedding close but two problems keep them up at night
South Africa VBS Bank: Formal complaint laid over Justice Minister Simelane’s ‘dodgy’ loan
Lotto R100 million Lotto jackpot claimed, is it you?

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES