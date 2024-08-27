Trees may be uprooted and structures collapse: Western Cape weather warning

Western Cape residents warned to take necessary precautions as strong winds and high waves are expected to batter the province

Heed warnings of strong winds across the province and high waves along the Western Cape coastline from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell advised residents, especially recreational sailors in small boats and rock anglers, to avoid activities along the coast and at sea.

“Be mindful of the expected severe weather. Soils are saturated from the recent rains, so we can expect trees being uprooted, and damage to wind-exposed structures is possible,” he said.

Level 6 warning for damaging winds

The South African Weather Services issued a Level 6 warning for damaging winds over the Garden Route, eastern Overberg, eastern parts of the Cape Winelands and southern Central Karoo on Tuesday.

According to a statement on Monday, high waves are expected between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Tuesday until Thursday between 4m and 8m.

Strong north-westerly to westerly winds of 60 to 80km/h, gusting up to 100km/h, will pound the coast, causing very choppy and rough sea conditions due to the combination of high waves and powerful gusts.

Minister Bredell said the incoming storm is another good example of why coastal provinces should work together regarding disaster risk management.

“This weather system will also impact on the Northern Cape coast and could potentially reach the Eastern Cape coast as well. It makes sense for us to work together during these severe weather events.

“I am in full support of the MOU (Memorandum of understanding) we have in place for cooperation between the coastal provinces, which also includes KwaZulu-Natal. I would like to see us taking it to the next level with tangible projects and training exercises between different rescue entities in the provinces,” he said.

Initiative to protect South Africans from hazardous weather

Experts from various departments and the private sector met to develop an Early Warnings for All (EW4All) as South Africa continues to rank among the Southern African countries vulnerable to hazardous weather events.

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Bernice Swarts said the national consultative workshop on EW4All was essential in disaster management of hazardous weather events, including severe floods, droughts, tropical cyclones, storms and heat waves.

“The people of the Western Cape have barely caught their breath following the floods that visited their province recently, causing untold devastation,” said South African Weather Service CEO Ishaam Abader.

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer

