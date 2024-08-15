Reza Saloojee: Gauteng Education offers learners psychosocial support

Saloojee’s funeral took place on Wednesday and he was buried at the Avalon Cemetery near Lenasia

As Greenside High School come to terms with tragic loss of matric pupil Reza Saloojee, the Gauteng Education Department said psychosocial support will be made available to pupils and staff.

The department has conveyed its sincere condolences to the family and school community.

Saloojee’s body was found on Tuesday after three-day search by police divers and K9 units at the Vaal Dam.

The 18-year-old head body was found about 100 metres from the spot where he was presumed to have drowned.

Inquest

Preliminary police findings suggest Saloojee dived into the Vaal Dam in an attempt to retrieve a fishing toolbox from the water on Sunday while fishing with friends.

Gauteng police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza said Saloojee’s family was at the scene when the team of SAPS divers found the body around 4pm.

“The divers started at 8am daily and finished at 6pm. The team was under the leadership of Warrant Officer CR Swanepoel from Ekurhuleni divers. The team was also assisted by the local police who were a pillar of support throughout the search. Vaal Marina police have since opened an inquest docket.”

Saloojee’s funeral took place on Wednesday and he was buried at the Avalon Cemetery near Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

School pupil deaths

Earlier this week, three primary school pupils also died in Gauteng on Monday from food poisoning, and one secondary school learner died from a suspected ingestion of rat poison.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed great sadness at this while police are investigating the incidents.

Chiloane said he and his department were “heartbroken by the tragic loss of these young lives”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and school communities affected by these devastating incidents.

“Our psycho-social support team will be dispatched to provide necessary support to everyone involved during this difficult time,” the MEC said.

Chiloane strongly encouraged pupils to seek help from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) by calling their 24-hour helpline on 0800 68 78 88 if they are struggling or feeling overwhelmed, “rather than turning to such tragic actions”.

Additiona reporting by Nicholas Zaal

