WATCH: Police officers arrested after video of them assaulting security guard goes viral

The police claim the man involved in the altercation with the police members is not a qualified security officer.

The provincial management of the South African Police Services (Saps) in Gauteng said it is aware of the video trending on social media platforms showing two officers allegedly assaulting a suspect, who seems to be resisting an arrest.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said one of the police members, Major-General Fred Kekana, was visiting a person that lives in an estate at Ext 10, Westonaria on Monday when he was denied entrance through a “makeshift” boom gate to the estate by a security officer.

West Rand District Police Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana and his driver caught on camera allegedly assaulting a resident of EXT 10 Westonaria, the alleged suspect is seen on camera resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/r6pSNsVDAB — CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) September 5, 2023

Insulting police officer allegations

Sello said the security officer was rude to Kekana. The police are also alleging the man is not a qualified security officer.

“The ‘security officer’ reportedly insulted the senior officer, who was dressed in full uniform which resulted in an altercation. The ‘security officer’ was not cooperating with officers.

“Following the altercation, two suspects have since been arrested on charges of attempted robbery, assault, malicious damage to property, crimen injuria and they appeared at Westonaria Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday,” Sello said.

Sello said the case was postponed to 29 September, with both suspects released on a bail of R1 000 each.

N1 assault

In July, eight South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, were also caught on camera assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

The VIP officers were released on R10 000 bail each in August.

The widely-circulated video on social media showed the VIP police officers – brandishing rifles and pistols – jumping out of a BMW X5 and attacking the occupants of a VW Polo.

In the video, they can be seen dragging the passengers out of their car and then kicking them as they lay on the ground.

While Mashatile confirmed the incident, he said he was not on the scene at the time of the assault.

Police Minister Bheki Cele broke his silence on the VIP Protection Unit case, saying the negative impact and narrative of the members assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg has put the police on the backfoot.

