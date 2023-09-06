CPF member arrested over assaulting child with a belt

The victim's distraught mother reported the incident to the police.

A 44-year-old Community Policing Forum (CPF) member is set to face charges in the Wakkerstroom in Periodical Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting an eight-year-old boy in connection with a missing mobile phone incident.

According to reports, the CPF member’s mobile phone had gone missing, prompting suspicion the eight-year-old boy, who resides in the same street as the accused, might have taken it.

ALSO READ: Cops nabbed for transporting guns and explosivs

Police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, told the media the CPF member allegedly enlisted his niece to summon the young boy, after which he reportedly subjected the child to a violent assault with a belt, causing visible injuries.

Distraught mother

“The victim’s distraught mother reported the incident to the local police on Monday, 4 September, leading to a swift investigation,” Mdhluli said.

“Law enforcement authorities apprehended the suspect on Tuesday, 5 September, and he is scheduled to make his first appearance in court today, Wednesday, 6 September.”

He also said that as the investigation unfolds, additional charges could potentially be added against the accused.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns about vigilantism and taking the law into one’s hands.

Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, expressed her strong condemnation of the incident, stating: “Though we appreciate the support we continuously receive from our partners in the fight against crime, we do not condone vigilantism at all. Instead, we should trust our justice system.”

ALSO READ: Lenasia CPF member arrested in connection with kidnapping and ransom cases

No one above the law

The commissioner reminded law enforcement officials they were not above the law.

Last year, a Johannesburg South CPF member and his son-in-law were arrested in connection with a series of recent kidnappings in Lenasia.

According to reports, the arrests were made after ransom money was found in the CPF member’s house, and it was revealed he had knowledge of the money’s source yet had not raised questions about its presence.

Unlicensed ammunition was allegedly discovered at his residence.

The CPF member lived in close proximity to one of the suspects and had knowledge of related raids.

Additional arrests were expected, potentially implicating other CPF members in the kidnapping and ransom cases.