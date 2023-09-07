‘Alert: Missing Person’s Unit’ Season 1 coming to M-Net

This police-themed crime show explores what happens when someone goes missing and was co-produced by Jamie Foxx.

The deep sadness when someone you care about goes missing affects many lives, and the search to find them can become an all-consuming mission.

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit the series follows the work of dedicated detectives who work hard to bring missing people back home.

This show will premiere on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on Friday at 8 pm.

Plot of the story

Detective Nikki Batista’s son, Keith, goes missing, leading her to join the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit.

She helps others find their missing loved ones while searching for her son. Alongside her partner and ex-husband, Detective Jason Grant, Nikki works to solve a wide range of cases while dealing with the emotional toll of her son’s disappearance.

Nikki and Jason are on the trail of a missing bride, a runaway teenager, and a young boy who has been kidnapped. Along the way, they stumble upon a troubling secret from Keith’s history that might help solve his own disappearance.

As they dive deeper into their investigations, their personal lives become more entwined with their work. However, their dedication to the mission of locating missing individuals and providing solace to their families never wavers.

Alert: Missing Person’s Unit Season 1. Picture: Supplied

A tale of emotions and resilience

This is an engaging and heart-touching drama that delves into the intricacies of human emotions. It’s a narrative centred on themes of love, sorrow, and the resilience of hope.

The series was brought to life by Jamie Foxx, known for his roles in films like Django Unchained, and the renowned writer and producer John Eisendrath. Its debut in the US drew substantial viewership, with an average of 3.2 million viewers.

