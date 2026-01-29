News

Home » News

Police deployed in Sporong to protect residents from zama zama violence

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

29 January 2026

07:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

About 600 families of Sporong claim that heavily armed illegal miners (zama zamas) forced them to flee their homes.

Police deployed in Sporong to protect residents from zama zama violence

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, visited the Sporong Informal Settlement in the Rand West Local Municipality, following the displacement of residents fearing victimisation by illegal miners in the area. Picture: Gauteng Province.

The South African Police Service (Saps) says officers will be deployed on a permanent basis in Sporong, after illegal mining violence forced hundreds of families to flee their homes at the informal settlement.

About 600 families of Sporong claim that heavily armed illegal miners (zama zamas) forced them to flee their homes after they threatened to kill residents of the informal settlement and kidnap their children.

Displaced residents

The displaced families are currently sheltering at Randgate Community Hall in Randfontein.

Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia, together with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, visited the Sporong informal settlement near Randfontein on Wednesday.

The visit builds on Lesufi’s engagement with the community last week.

ALSO READ: Illegal miner says he will keep digging to survive

Police protection

Police spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said during Lesufi’s visit, short-term measures were implemented to stabilise the area.

“These included the deployment of nyalas and additional police officers to ensure the safety and security of residents.

“As part of longer-term interventions, nyalas and Saps members will now be deployed on a permanent basis. In recognition of the community’s vulnerability, night patrols will also be conducted by Saps members in collaboration with local community patrollers,” Mogotsi said.

‘Organised violence’

Earlier this month, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) condemned what it called the “wanton and organised violence” in Sporong.

RELATED ARTICLES

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said they were “gravely concerned” by the reports of the forced displacement of the people from Sporong.

“This violence reflects a broader and deeply troubling pattern experienced by many mining-affected communities across South Africa at the hands of criminal mining syndicates.

“Such conduct constitutes a direct assault on the constitutional order and violates fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution, including the right to life and the right to freedom and security of the person,” Baloyi said.

Investigations

The Commission’s Gauteng Provincial Office has opened an investigation into the matter on its own accord to ensure that alleged human rights violations are urgently addressed.

ALSO READ: Police close in on illegal miners in North West

Read more on these topics

Fannie Masemola Firoz Cachalia illegal mining Police randfontein violence zama zamas

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Rising costs and weak backing blamed for J-Bay surf cancellation
News NSF reports expose accountability gaps in aviation training funding
Opinion Time for SA to look beyond US and unpredictable Trump
News Cape Town warns residents as dam levels plummet
News KZN Hawks head claims WhatsApp chats with Cat Matlala were ‘fiddled with’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp