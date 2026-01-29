BREAKING: Eleven including child killed in horrific taxi and truck accident in Durban

The scene has been described as 'gruesome.

At least eleven people have been killed in a truck and taxi collision in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Several others have been severely injured in the crash on very wet and slippery roads.

It is understood that the accident occurred on the R102, near Lotus Park, south of Durban, on Thursday morning.

Witnesses say the truck jackknifed, with at least one school-going child killed in the accident. The witness further said the truck driver who survived the accident was taken to a place of safety.

Horrific crash

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they are on the scene of the “horrific crash.”

“Just after 7:30 am this morning, ALS Paramedics received numerous calls of urgent medical assistance needed on the R102, now called Wanda Cele Road, in the Isipingo area, just past the M35 offramp.

“Multiple ambulance services responded to the call and arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage. They found that a taxi, fully loaded, and a truck had collided before the truck and taxi left the roadway, pinning the taxi against the tree,” Jamieson said.

Fatalities

Jamieson said there are multiple casualties.

“Multiple casualties were entrapped, and immediately, the eThekwini fire department started working to cut them free. At this stage, I can confirm that 11 people have been confirmed deceased on this scene, and approximately eight others have been rushed through to various hospitals with serious to critical injuries, as a result of this accident.

“I can confirm that, unfortunately, one child has passed away. At this stage, the taxi driver is still severely entrapped, and the eThekwini Fire Department is working hard to extricate the patient, and once freed, obviously he’ll be placed in an awaiting ambulance, and transported for the urgent care that he also requires,” Jamieson said.

Avoid area

Jamieson urged motorists to avoid the area.

“The roadway has been closed off by RTI Metro Police and will be for some time to allow for investigations to continue. I’d advise motorists to avoid this area at all costs, as traffic is heavily backlogged, and it’s a devastating scene to see,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that at this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, police and RTI are in attendance and will be investigating further.

*This is a developing story.

