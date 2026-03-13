How successful has SANDF deployment been in week one?

The deployment of the SANDF has so far yielded arrests for drugs and counterfeit goods, but two shootings have occurred within a week.

The first South African National Defence Force (SANDF) boots hit the ground this week, with several deployments underway.

Gauteng and Limpopo were the first areas to see soldiers in the streets, with the North West, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape expected soon.

Emphasising the need to curb violence in gang hotspots, at least three men were killed near Bishop Lavis in what police are considering a gang-related shooting.

SANDF members have been seen in communities plagued by illegal mining, but no arrests or incidents have yet been confirmed.

Drugs and counterfeit goods

The SANDF was in Westbury, Riverlea and Eldorado Park, where officials stated their presence in those communities was “warmly received”.

Officials confirmed that Gauteng’s Joint Tactical Headquarters was commanded by Acting Officer Commanding Lieutenant Colonel ME Lekitlane.

The SANDF was deployed in the area to assist the South African Police Service’s (Saps) Anti-Gang Unit to focus on gang-related issues, a unit commanded by Brigadier Albert Maphoto.

The units arrested one man in Westbury for the possession of cocaine and crystal meth, with a second suspect arrested in Eldorado Park for another drug-related crime.

Police confiscated R15 960 in cash and drugs worth an estimated value of R100 000.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, during an oral reply session in parliament on Thursday, described the deployment as a “force multiplier” that would bring stability to communities.

“Soldiers may also help to secure critical infrastructure, freeing Saps members to focus on investigations, arrests and building cases that lead to successful prosecutions.

“The police will also be working with the National Prosecuting Authority on multi-disciplinary task teams to target the leadership, finances, firearms and logistics of these criminal networks,” said Ramaphosa.

Bishop Lavis murders

SANDF members assisted police in Musina on Thursday with a raid on retail outlets selling suspected counterfeit goods.

Units confiscated R49.8 million worth of counterfeit clothing from multiple stores across the city’s CBD.

“South Africa is still a state and does not shy away to enforce its laws within its borders in line with the constitution.

“Further processing was done by Sars [South African Revenue Service] Customs in line with their duties,” the SANDF confirmed.

While drugs and counterfeit goods are part of the problem, complaints have been loudest when community members are murdered.

Bishop Lavis police opened three cases of murder and four of attempted murder after a shooting claimed the lives of three men aged between 40 and 66.

“Police reports indicate that a group of seven men were sitting outside a residence drinking when a vehicle with occupants arrived at approximately 8.10pm.

“Three armed men alighted and started shooting randomly at the group. No arrests have been effected yet, but investigations into the incident continue,” police confirmed.

