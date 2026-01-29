Fourteen injured in Durban CBD taxi crash

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics arrived on the scene to find 'chaos'.

At least fourteen people have been injured after a taxi and a car collided in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred at the intersection of Incube Road and Ismail C Meer Road in the City Centre on Wednesday.

Accident

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics arrived on the scene to find “chaos.”

“They found a vehicle on its roof and multiple casualties seated on the pavement. Immediately, more ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“A total of fourteen people from both vehicles had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the events leading up to the crash are unknown; however, police will investigate further.

Scholar transport vehicles impounded

Meanwhile, at least 25 scholar transport vehicles were impounded in Limpopo as authorities continue to crack down on unroadworthy vehicles that have become death traps for children going to school.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety conducted an operation in the Thabazimbi CBD on Tuesday.

The operation, focusing on pupil transport safety, was carried out by 12 officers.

Inspection

The department’s spokesperson, Matome Taueatsoala, said officers checked 86 vehicles, comprising two buses, 75 taxis and seven SUVs.

“During the operation, 13 summonses were issued for various offences, including permit conditions and professional driving permit (PRDP) infractions.”

During the operation, 10 vehicles were impounded (two buses, five taxis and three SUVs).

Scrutiny

In a separate operation in the Capricorn District, the department’s scholar transport operation continued at Seleteng Ramphele in the Mphahlele area.

Taueatsoala said this resulted in the impounding of 15 vehicles: four buses, four minibuses, two LDVs/bakkies, and five seven-seaters.

Scholar transport has come under scrutiny after 14 young children tragically died in a head-on crash with a truck on the R553 Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark.

