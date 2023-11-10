Police investigating after charred body found in Audi TT in KZN

Police responded to reports about a vehicle that was on fire along the M27 road.

The grim discovery was made on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Police in Verulam are investigating a case of culpable homicide after charred human remains were found inside a motor vehicle.

It is understood the grim discovery was made on Wednesday.

According to Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), the charred body was recovered in a burnt out Audi TT.

“Tashil Beemson, 26, left his Trenance Manor, Phoenix, KZN residence shortly after midnight to purchase snacks from a nearby service station. His torched vehicle was discovered a few hours later on the M27 near Waterloo.

“His family was advised that DNA testing would be conducted to confirm if the body is Beemson’s. Details leading up to the incident have not been established,” said Rusa.

Investigations

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they are investigating the incident.

“Police responded to reports about a vehicle that was on fire on the M27 road. After the fire was put out, a person was found burnt beyond recognition in the driver’s seat. The vehicle had allegedly veered off the road and hit several trees before bursting into flames.

“Police in Verulam are investigating a case of culpable homicide,” said Netshiunda.

