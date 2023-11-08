Two shot dead in suspected hit outside Randburg Magistrate’s Court

The man and woman were shot on Wednesday morning.

Two people have been shot dead, in a suspected hit, while they were walking toward the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, north of Joburg.

It is understood the man and woman were shot dead on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the shooting saying the motive was being investigated.

“Police have opened a case of murder and searching for the suspects after a male and female were shot and killed outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 08 November, at approximately 07h00.

“It is reported that the victims were walking towards the Randburg Magistrate’s Court when they were approached by the suspect who shot at them,” Masondo said.

Suspects

Masondo added that the victims were certified dead at the scene.

“It is reported that the suspects were driving in a black Mercedes Benz. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage. A case of murder is being investigated.”

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.

CIT shooting

Meanwhile, police have arrested five suspects after foiling a planned cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in a shootout on Tuesday that has left a security guard dead.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers caught the suspects after receiving information of the planned heist.

Mathe said law enforcement intercepted some members in Vrede, Free State, and caught others in Memel, about 52km away travelling in separate vehicles to KwaZulu-Natal.

“Police were following up on intelligence of a planned CIT when a shootout ensued between police and suspects. Unfortunately, a 40-year-old security officer was shot and killed when the suspects, who were travelling in a dodge sedan, opened fire.”

