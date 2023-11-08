Google Maps weighs in on American tourist incident

Google Maps said they take safety very seriously.

Google South Africa said it takes a number of factors into account when developing its maps for navigation purposes.

This comes after an American tourist was attacked and robbed in Cape Town.

The 55-year-old man landed in the Mother City on Friday and was set to visit friends in Cape Town when the incident happened.

It is understood the man got off the plane, exchanged currency at Cape Town International Airport, rented a car, and ended up in Nyanga, where he was shot in the face and robbed.

It’s alleged that the man used a map application on his Apple iPhone to get to his rental accommodation in Simons Town. But he was directed through a township to get to his destination.

Google Maps

A Google Maps spokesperson told The Citizen they take safety very seriously.

“We take a wide range of factors into account to deliver the best driving route, including road size, directness, estimated travel time, and fuel efficiency. We take driver safety very seriously and encourage drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy has extend his deepest sympathy to the tourist for the ordeal he went through, relieved he is safe and receiving treatment.

“We have been in touch with the gentleman, and we are committed to ensuring he receives the care and counselling he needs. We have a dedicated team to assist all visitors in-destination as well as the Namola safety App for an immediate emergency response.”

Resources

Duminy said the city of was also redoubling efforts to provide the critical resources people need to stay vigilant and travel wisely.

“We urge caution for visitors following a GPS. Our TravelWise section outlines crime hotspot zones to alert visitors about areas to avoid or enter with caution,” Duminy said.

