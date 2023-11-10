Bring the corrupt to book now, Ramaphosa

Mr President, why is it that, more than five years after you took office promising a clean-up, things are as dirty as ever?

Does it sometimes feel as though the more our leaders talk about combatting corruption, the worse it seems to get? President Cyril Ramaphosa – the man who once promised a “New Dawn” of integrity in the government and the ruling party (remember that?) – was at it again this week, telling a meeting of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (Nacac) that “rampant and unbridled corruption” would damage not only the economy but could harm the fundamental concept of democracy.

We agree entirely. So, Mr President, why is it that, more than five years after you took office promising a clean-up, things are as dirty as ever?

Why has there been little progress in prosecuting those fingered in dodgy conduct by the Zondo commission, which cost taxpayers more than R800 million?

Why have some senior ANC people implicated in wrongdoing not been disciplined and why have some even been promoted?

Nacac councillor Sekoetlane Phamodi put his finger on it when he said Ramaphosa and his future successor face “a challenge to really respond to the call of society, to have strong, capable leadership of integrity in the Cabinet”.

If you are a democrat, Mr President, you cannot continue to ignore the cries of the people on this issue.

