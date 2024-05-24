Two police officers killed, another injured in Eastern Cape crash

Two detainees also sustained injuries in the accident

The accident involving a police van on happened on the R63 road between Somerset East and Graaff Reinet on Friday. Photo: Saps

Two police officers have died, while another officer and two detainees sustained injuries, in an accident in the Eastern Cape.

The accident, involving a police van, happened on the R63 road between Somerset East and Graaff Reinet on Friday.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“The vehicle had three officers (1 female and 2 males) and two detainees on board when it had a tyre burst. The vehicle rolled several times, and two officers, both males and one driver died, on the scene while the 3rd officer (female) sustained some serious injuries.

“The 2 detainees (both males) also sustained injuries and were all rushed along with the injured officer to Midlands Hospital for medical attention,” Binqose said.

Photo: Saps

Durban accident

In a separate accident, at least 10 people were injured after a taxi and a light motor vehicle collided in Durban on Thursday.

It is understood the accident occurred just after 7.30 am on Old Fort Road.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided at the junction.

“A quick triage was done and it was found that ten occupants from both vehicles had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“Immediately more ALS Paramedics ambulances were dispatched to the scene to assist. Once all ten patients had been stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care,” said Jamieson.

Police were on the scene for further investigations.

Pongola crash

Last week, the Pongola truck driver who was convicted of murdering 20 people, mostly children, was sentenced to 20 years of direct imprisonment.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court sitting in Pongola sentenced Sibusiso Siyaya (30) on 20 counts of murder, as well as reckless and negligent driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver after an accident.

