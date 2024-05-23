Ten injured after taxi crashes into car in Durban

Paramedics said once all ten patients were stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various hospitals in Durban for further care.

The accident occurred just after 7.30am on Old Fort Road in Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics

At least 10 people have been injured after a taxi and a light motor vehicle collided in Durban on Thursday.

It is understood the accident occurred just after 7.30am on Old Fort Road.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided at the junction.

Investigations

“A quick triage was done and it was found that ten occupants from both vehicles had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“Immediately more ALS Paramedics ambulances were dispatched to the scene to assist. Once all ten patients had been stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care,” said Jamieson.

He said the events leading up to the crash are unknown, however, the South African Police Services and Metro Police were on scene for further investigations.

Pongola crash

Last week, the Pongola truck driver who was convicted of murdering 20 people, mostly children, was sentenced to 20 years of direct imprisonment.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court sitting in Pongola sentenced Sibusiso Siyaya (30) on 20 counts of murder, as well as reckless and negligent driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver after an accident.

On 16 September 2022, he collected a load of coal in Mpumalanga and made his way towards the coal terminal in Richards Bay.

“En route, Siyaya drove recklessly and often overtook several vehicles over the double barrier centre median and onto the oncoming lane, causing oncoming vehicles to take evasive action to avoid a collision with his vehicle,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“Whilst driving on the on-coming lane, Siyaya collided with a motor vehicle carrying 20 passengers. The occupants of the motor vehicle were aged between 5 and 28 years old and were predominantly schoolchildren on their way to school.”

The head-on collision killed all the occupants of the motor vehicle. Siyaya fled the scene after the collision and was arrested a day later.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

